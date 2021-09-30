SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $263.90

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.90 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 289.30 ($3.78). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 2,642,668 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

