Stabilize Market Cap Achieves $178,345.55 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Stabilize has a total market cap of $178,345.55 and $5,906.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00118250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172595 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stabilize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

