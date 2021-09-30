StakeCubeCoin (SCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,446.00

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. StakeCubeCoin has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $54,446.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,405,306 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,500 coins. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

