StakedZEN Price Tops $71.29 on Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for $71.29 or 0.00163381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $725.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.