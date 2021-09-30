Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $186.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.60 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.93.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.