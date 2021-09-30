Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $186.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $771.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $31,817,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.90.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

