Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 285.60 ($3.73).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.41. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

