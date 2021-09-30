Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 2,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

