STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.62 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $103.61 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

