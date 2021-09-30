State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $81,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $118.00 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

