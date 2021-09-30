State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,835 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $116,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.