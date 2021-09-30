State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,282 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $74,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 48.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 19.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $268.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

