State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $101.95 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.47% of Dover worth $101,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

