State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192,736 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of IQVIA worth $108,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $244.73 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.