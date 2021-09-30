State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 107,678 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,678 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $105,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

