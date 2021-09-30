State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 110,062 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $86,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.08 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

