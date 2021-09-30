State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,172 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $80,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD opened at $260.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.64 and its 200 day moving average is $284.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

