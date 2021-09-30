State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 38,080 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of FedEx worth $114,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $504,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $221.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $220.80 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.29 and its 200-day moving average is $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

