State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,491 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $82,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

