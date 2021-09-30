State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

