Status Price Reaches $0.0763 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $264.81 million and approximately $38.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

