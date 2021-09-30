Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

