Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,478 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.52.

