Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 20,017 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

