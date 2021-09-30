Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,973,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,470,000 after purchasing an additional 374,543 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

