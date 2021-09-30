Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

