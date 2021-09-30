Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.