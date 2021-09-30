Stephens Inc. AR Buys 63,710 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.