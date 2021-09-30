Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.60% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $191.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average of $177.61.

