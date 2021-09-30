Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.28% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 202,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

