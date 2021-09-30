Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $58,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

NYSE BLK opened at $856.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $900.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $555.11 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

