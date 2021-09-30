Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Twitter by 10.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 99.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

