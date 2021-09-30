Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

