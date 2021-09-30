Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.