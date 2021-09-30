Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

