Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.11 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 253,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,199,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171,654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

