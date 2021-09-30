Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.17 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $299.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.56. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

