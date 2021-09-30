Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

