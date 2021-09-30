Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 23,748 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.