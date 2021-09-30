Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,656 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter.

PDP stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

