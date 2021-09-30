Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,260 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

