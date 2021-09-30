Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after acquiring an additional 629,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

