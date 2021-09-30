Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,185 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.