Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

