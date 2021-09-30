Stephens Inc. AR Sells 937 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

