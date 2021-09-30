stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.00 billion and $183.45 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,327,405 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

