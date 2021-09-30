stETH Trading 27.7% Higher This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

