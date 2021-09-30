Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to Buy

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.80.

Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 148,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

