Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 30th (ACB, AEM, ATDRY, ATEYY, BMW, BOUYF, BRC, CFP, CXB, DBM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 30th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$100.00 target price on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.30. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $337.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

