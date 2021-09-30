Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 30th (JRSH, KGFHY, KIGRY, KMTUY, KRG, KRMD, KYCCF, KZR, LBC, LGGNY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 30th:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

